Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 417 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Dewey Electronics Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.
About Dewey Electronics
The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces.
