Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $41.59 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.