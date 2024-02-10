Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Delta Air Lines has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years. Delta Air Lines has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.51 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after buying an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

