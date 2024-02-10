Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) Director Andrew Burgess Sells 100,000 Shares

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Burgess sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

Andrew Burgess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Defense Metals alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Andrew Burgess sold 200,000 shares of Defense Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE DEFN opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.50. Defense Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.