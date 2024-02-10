Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $960.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $32.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $846.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $845.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

