Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.71

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.58, with a volume of 188765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

