Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,788 shares of company stock worth $694,534 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

