Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %
DHR stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $249.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.93.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.