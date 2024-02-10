DA Davidson Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $220.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $178.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.58.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $102,849,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,611,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

