CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

NYSE CTS opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. CTS has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CTS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 660.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,859,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

