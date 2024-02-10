CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.24.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
