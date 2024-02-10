CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. CSG Systems International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85 to $4.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. 428,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

