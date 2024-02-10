Crown (NYSE:CCK) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCK. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

