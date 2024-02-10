Critical Comparison: Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lufax and Intrum AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 4 3 0 2.25 Intrum AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $6.95, suggesting a potential upside of 204.21%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Intrum AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

17.4% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lufax and Intrum AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 2.23% 0.93% 0.29% Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Intrum AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $31.95 billion 0.04 $1.29 billion $0.24 9.52 Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $12.65 0.27

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Intrum AB (publ). Intrum AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lufax beats Intrum AB (publ) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services. It also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; e-commerce services comprising credit management, payment solutions, and collection services; accounts receivables services that include invoicing, payment booking, monitoring of due dates reminder, and collection services; and financing and portfolio investment services. Intrum AB (publ) was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

