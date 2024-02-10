Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Coty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Coty updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.440-0.470 EPS.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.62. 7,567,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,363. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Coty has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Coty by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

