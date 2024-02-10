Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after buying an additional 235,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after buying an additional 544,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.