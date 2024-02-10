CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Lifted by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.13. 4,207,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

