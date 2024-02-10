Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $40.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.73.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main
Insider Transactions at Core & Main
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 4,598.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 317,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Core & Main by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Core & Main by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Price Performance
Shares of CNM opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Core & Main
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.