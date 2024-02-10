Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $40.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $938,762,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,250,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,383,118. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 4,598.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 317,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Core & Main by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Core & Main by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

