Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 656,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,607. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 982.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 17.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 54.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROAD

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.