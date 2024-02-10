Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$10.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$201,000.00. Insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $901,096 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$8.80 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.18. The company has a market cap of C$712.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3795754 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

