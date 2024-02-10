Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Shares Up 1.4%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 80,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 160,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

