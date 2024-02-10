Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

NYSE:WM opened at $188.86 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $190.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.21.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,666 shares of company stock worth $9,033,380. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

