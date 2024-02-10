Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 7,954 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 512.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,177,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

