Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,150 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $275.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $278.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.56.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

