Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,928 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 343,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,416,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $219.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

