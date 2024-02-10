Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 12,309 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Target were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $177.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

