Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 469.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 661,374 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,593,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,398,000 after acquiring an additional 172,707 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 68.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EW opened at $85.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.