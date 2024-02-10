Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $43,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.9 %

AZO opened at $2,680.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,665.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,585.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

