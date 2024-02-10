Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.94 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.00. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $106.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

