Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $192.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

