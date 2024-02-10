Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 21,542 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,542 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 944,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,715,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,070,000 after buying an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

