Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 500 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $949.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $771.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.42. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $954.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

