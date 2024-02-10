Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $233,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $242.95 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $249.89. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average of $231.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

