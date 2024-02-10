Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,416,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,941,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,632,000 after purchasing an additional 483,166 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company.
Itaú Unibanco Price Performance
ITUB opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.05.
Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.
Itaú Unibanco Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
