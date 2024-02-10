Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,092.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

