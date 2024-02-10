Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after buying an additional 704,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

