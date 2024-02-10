CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

