CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Increases Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $205.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

