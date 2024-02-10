Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

