Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $117,585,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $49,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

