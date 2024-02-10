Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clarivate

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 12.0% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172,694 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Clarivate by 109.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 546,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Clarivate by 56.8% during the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368,333 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Clarivate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,430,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 352,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLVT stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.