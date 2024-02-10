Citigroup Upgrades Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

