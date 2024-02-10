Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,076 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of S&P Global worth $138,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 34.3% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 156,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in S&P Global by 43.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in S&P Global by 124.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.56.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $437.89. 1,863,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,101. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $437.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

