Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $153,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

