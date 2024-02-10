Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

