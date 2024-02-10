Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $618.22. 280,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $588.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $626.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

