Choreo LLC Purchases New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 73,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

