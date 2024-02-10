Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

