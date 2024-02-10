Choreo LLC Buys 110 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $247.20 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $249.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

