Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,016.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,326.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,080.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

